Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj in verbal duel with Ben Duckett after pre-lunch delay tactic

Updated on: 24 June,2025 06:48 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the delay taking up the remaining seconds of the session, the umpires called time and removed the bails, signaling the lunch interval

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj in verbal duel with Ben Duckett after pre-lunch delay tactic

Mohammed Siraj, Ben Duckett (Pic: AFP)

Tempers briefly flared at Headingley on Day 5 of the first Test between India and England as Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj appeared visibly agitated over a pre-lunch incident involving England’s openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

The moment unfolded in the final minutes before the scheduled lunch break. As Siraj charged in to bowl what would likely have been the last delivery of the session, Crawley suddenly stepped away from the crease, citing distraction due to apparent movement behind the sightscreen.



However, television replays and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle both suggested there was no visible disturbance, hinting instead at a deliberate tactic by the England batter to consume time and prevent India from bowling another over before lunch.

The ploy worked. With the delay taking up the remaining seconds of the session, the umpires called time and removed the bails, signaling the lunch interval. England, who had resumed at 21/0, went into the break at a strong 117 without loss, still needing 254 runs in their pursuit of 371.

Siraj, clearly irked, exchanged words with Duckett as the players made their way off the field. Duckett, meanwhile, was seen laughing about the incident in the company of Crawley, seemingly unbothered by the confrontation. Indian batter KL Rahul also walked alongside the trio and was observed speaking with Duckett and Crawley in what appeared to be a more measured exchange.

Menwhile, India’s hopes of making early inroads on the final day of the first Test were firmly resisted by a gritty, unbeaten half-century from Duckett, as England reached 117 without loss at lunch. Chasing a formidable target of 371, the hosts still require 254 runs, but the opening pair of Duckett (64*) and Crawley (42*) ensured a commanding start to the fourth innings.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s probing spells, the rest of India’s pace attack, comprising Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, failed to maintain pressure. Their inconsistent lines and lengths allowed the English batters ample scoring opportunities, which Duckett and Crawley capitalised on with composure and precision.

Duckett, anchoring the innings with admirable poise, executed strokes all around the wicket. His elegant cover drive off Prasidh was arguably the shot of the session, emblematic of his growing confidence and control. Crawley, too, offered solid resistance, taking a proactive approach by batting outside the crease to counter any swing and using the full face of the bat effectively.

