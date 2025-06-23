Lawrence, who was affectionately known as ‘Syd’, played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (four wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992

David Lawrence

India and England players wore black armbands to pay their respect to former fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday. He was 61.

Lawrence, who was affectionately known as ‘Syd’, played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (four wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992.

Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was battling motor neurone disease (MND) since last year. The disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves, with no known cure for it.

