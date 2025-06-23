Breaking News
Players wear black armbands for late David Lawrence

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Leeds
AFP |

Lawrence, who was affectionately known as ‘Syd’, played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (four wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992

David Lawrence

India and England players wore black armbands to pay their respect to former fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday. He was 61.

Lawrence, who was affectionately known as ‘Syd’, played five Tests (18 wickets) and a lone ODI (four wickets) for England between 1988 and 1992.


Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was battling motor neurone disease (MND) since last year. The disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves, with no known cure for it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

India vs England test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

