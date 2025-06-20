For the first time in over a decade, India began a Test series without any of the iconic trio, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, in the playing XI

R Ashwin with wife Prithi (Pic: PTI)

Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday took to social media to share a cryptic message on the morning of Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds.

For the first time in over a decade, India began a Test series without any of the iconic trio, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ashwin, in the playing XI. While Ashwin had retired midway through the recent Test series against Australia, both Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from the longest format ahead of the ongoing five-match series against England. As a result, a relatively fresh-faced Indian side took the field, with debutant Sai Sudharsan among the new names looking to shape the future of the team.

Prithi expressed the emotional weight of this transition through an Instagram story that resonated with many long-time followers of Indian cricket. “Test match day for India, and I woke up with many mixed feelings. Have to find a different way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to,” she wrote.

Prithi's post ahead of India vs England 1st Test

Meanwhile, India made a solid start to the opening Test against England on Friday, but late strikes by the hosts saw the visitors reach 92 for 2 at lunch on Day 1. After a promising opening partnership, India lost KL Rahul and debutant B Sai Sudharsan in quick succession, slightly denting their momentum heading into the break.

Opting to bat first, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul laid a strong foundation on a good batting surface. The duo played with discipline and intent, weathering the early spells and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Their partnership was worth 91 runs, offering India a confident start to the series.

Jaiswal looked composed throughout the session, finishing unbeaten on 42 from 74 deliveries, including eight crisply struck boundaries. He was solid in defence and fluent with his strokeplay, particularly through the off-side, and looked set to anchor the innings deeper into the day.

Rahul, too, played a measured knock, scoring 42 runs off 78 balls with eight boundaries of his own. He was particularly effective against the new ball, combining caution with calculated aggression. The right-hander’s innings helped neutralise England’s early threat and gave India control for most of the session.

However, England clawed their way back just before lunch with two crucial wickets in the space of five deliveries. In the penultimate over before the break, Brydon Carse delivered the breakthrough, drawing an outside edge from Rahul, who was caught by Joe Root at first slip. It was a reward for Carse’s persistence in probing the channel outside off.