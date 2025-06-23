Breaking News
Iran attacks US air base in Iraq and Qatar: Reports
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Twin centuries lift India to 364 England require 371 to win Headingley Test

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Twin centuries lift India to 364, England require 371 to win Headingley Test

Updated on: 23 June,2025 10:55 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Resuming from their overnight score of 90/2, India suffered an early jolt as captain Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply by Brydon Carse

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Twin centuries lift India to 364, England require 371 to win Headingley Test

KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant (Pic: BCCI)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Twin centuries lift India to 364, England require 371 to win Headingley Test
x
00:00

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant produced sublime centuries on Day 4 of the first Test at Headingley, guiding India to 364 in their second innings before being bowled out. Their efforts left England with a daunting target of 371 runs to chase down in just over three sessions to win the series opener.

Resuming from their overnight score of 90/2, India suffered an early jolt as captain Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply by Brydon Carse. However, what followed was a batting masterclass from Rahul and Pant, who stitched together a brilliant 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, anchoring India’s innings and propelling the visitors into a position of considerable strength.


Rahul was the pillar of India’s batting lineup, having crafted a well-constructed 137 off 247 balls, including 18 boundaries.


At the other end, Pant continued his sensational run of form, backing up his first-innings century with another sparkling hundred. His 118 came off just 140 deliveries and featured 15 boundaries and three towering sixes. With this, Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score centuries in both innings of a match.

Despite their dominance, both batters fell while attempting to accelerate the scoring rate, as India looked to set England a challenging total with enough time left to bowl them out. Their dismissals triggered a mini-collapse in the lower order, but the damage had already been done.

India's innings wrapped up at 364 in 96 overs, setting England a stiff fourth-innings target of 371, that will demand a record-breaking effort on a surface that has begun to show signs of wear. For England, Josh Tongue (3/72) and Brydon Carse (3/80) were the standout bowlers, striking at crucial intervals to contain the Indian charge.

Earlier, England had managed 465 in their first innings in response to India’s 471, led by Ollie Pope’s century and a half-century from Ben Duckett. Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul had been instrumental in restricting the hosts.

Brief scores:

India: 471 and 364 all out in 96 overs (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118; Josh Tongue 3/72, Brydon Carse 3/80)

England 1st innings: 465 all out

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kl rahul Shubman Gill India vs England Test series India vs England cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK