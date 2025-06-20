In their absence, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to step up to the occasion. Additionally, Bumrah's feature in the series will be an interesting point to watch out for, as the pacer was advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management

Shardul Thakur, Kudeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'We are set...': Team India set to script new chapter, WATCH x 00:00

The first Test between India and England is all set to commence within a few hours. The first match is set to be played at Headingley Carnegie.

As Team India is going through a transition phase, newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill is all set to lead the national side. Under his captaincy, Karun Nair, who has been waiting for a long time, has finally returned to the Test fold. Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh will likely make their debuts in the traditional format of the game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on its official social media handle in which several players are seen expressing their views on the series. Taking to X:

During the series, Team India will miss the services of their seniors, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In their absence, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to step up to the occasion. Additionally, Bumrah's feature in the series will be an interesting point to watch out for, as the pacer was advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management. Team India will be facing England, a team which will be led by Ben Stokes, a renowned all-rounder in Test cricket.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

Ind vs Eng Test series: Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).