Jofra Archer (Pic: X/@ICC)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels fierce pacer Jofra Archer should not be rushed back for the upcoming second Test match against Team India, despite the pacer having marked his comeback in the red-ball game.

"The good thing is that Jofra is back in the equation, but I'd like to see him play another four-day game. He's not played the longer format for four years so why, on the back of one game for Sussex against Durham, would you rush him back?," said Vaughan on 'BBC Test Match Special'.

The pacer featured in the first-class match during Sussex's County Championship game against Durham. He claimed one wicket by conceding 32 runs in 18 overs.

Earlier, national selector Luke Wright said that if Archer's play comes through the four-day match, he could be available for the second Test against India. The second Test match against the Shubman Gill-led side is scheduled to begin on July 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Further speaking, Vaughan stated that the intensity of a Test match is different, and he wants Archer to play another four-day game.

"We know the intensity at Test-match level is so different to county cricket. Let him play another four-day game - I would go with the same line-up, as long as the bowlers are fine and there are no niggles," he said.

Archer emerged as one of England's most exciting prospects in 2019 when he bowled the decisive super over in the home World Cup win, before taking 22 wickets in four Tests in the Ashes series that followed.

But since then, he has been plagued by injury -- an elbow issue that first surfaced in 2020 needed several surgeries, and he also had a stress fracture of the back in 2022.

As a result, Jofra Archer's attempts to return to international cricket have been stop-start. The pacer was expected to feature in the white-ball series against the West Indies, but he then sustained a thumb injury during the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Coming to the Test series against India, the Ben Stokes-led side registered a comfortable win by five wickets in the first match to take a lead of 1-0.

