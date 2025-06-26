Suryakumar's last appearance in a competitive cricket match was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He had a dreamy run with the Mumbai Indians in the concluded season this year. He also achieved the record of registering 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more runs

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: Instagram/surya_14kumar)

Listen to this article Team India's Suryakumar Yadav shares update on his hernia surgery x 00:00

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone hernia surgery in Munich, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Updating on his surgery, the right-hander took to his official social media handle by sharing a post. The post caption read, "Life Update : Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back 🏏❤️". Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Suryakumar's last appearance in a competitive cricket match was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He had a dreamy run with the Mumbai Indians in the concluded season this year. The 34-year-old accumulated 717 runs, which is the highest run tally by any Mumbai Indians batsman in a single edition of the cash-rich league and also the most by any non-opening batsman in the league's history.

He also achieved the record of registering 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more runs.

Currently, Team India is playing a five-match Test series against England. The Shubmen Gill-led India has already suffered a loss by five wickets in the series opener. Later, they will lock horns against Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Since the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the Mumbai-born has not featured in any of India's ODI games. He used the break to undergo surgery and focus on his recovery. The veteran is expected to lead the T20I team in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to begin from August 26 in Chattogram.

He was handed India's leadership duties in the shortest format following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Rohit and Virat recently drew curtains on their Test careers as well. The duo will continue to feature in ODIs for India.

Under Surya's leadership, India's T20 batting has scaled new heights, emphasising attacking intent and batting depth. The team has consistently posted mammoth totals, including a staggering 297 against Bangladesh in October 2024, the second-highest total in T20 history.

(With ANI Inputs)