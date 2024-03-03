IND vs ENG 5th Test: India and England arrive at Kangra airport

The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. They will now lock horns with England for the IND vs ENG 5th Test which will kick start on March 7. India's lead pacer JAsprit Bumrah who was rested for the fourth test will now rejoin the side ahead of the Dharmshala clash

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Team India and England on Sunday arrived at the Kangra Airport in Dharmshala ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th Test.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. They will now lock horns with England for the IND vs ENG 5th Test which will kick start on March 7.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team lost the opening back of the series after which are unbeaten with three wins in a row. The Board of Control for Cricket in India earlier announced the squad for the IND vs ENG 5th Test.

India's lead pacer JAsprit Bumrah who was rested for the fourth test will now rejoin the side ahead of the Dharmshala clash. So far, he has taken 17 wickets at an average of 13.64 in three test matches against England. He also has a nine-wicket haul to his name and won the "Player of the Match" award in the second test match in Visakhapatnam.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IND vs ENG 5th Test due to fitness issues. The board's medical team is in touch with the specialists in London for further management of his injury.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was released from the squad and will feature for his domestic side Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is already decided. India topped the World Test Championship standings with a stronger points percentage of 64.58 while England currently ranked eighth on that points table.

Updated India squad for IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.

(With ANI Inputs)