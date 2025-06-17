Broad drew comparisons with Glenn McGrath, who also had the balanced delivery stride. He also feels that if Bumrah features in all five matches, the pacer would return with a shedload of wickets

Stuart Broad (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Test series against India, former England pacer Stuart Broad feels that Jasprit Bumrah will be one of the top players to watch out for due to his excellent delivery stride and ability to trick batsmen.

"He (Bumrah) jogs in, you will be thinking 'this will be 70 miles an hour' and it hits you at 90 and you don't get a real flow. When I faced Shoaib Akhtar, he sprint in at a hundred miles an hour and delivered at a hundred miles an hour," Broad said in the podcast 'For the Love of Cricket'

Further, Broad drew comparisons with Glenn McGrath, who also had the balanced delivery stride.

"You were ready, but Bumrah is so balanced, in his run-up, it's a short-stride pattern, so he never gets over stride and of balance. I look at Glenn McGrath (who) had the most balanced delivery stride that I watched, and Bumrah is the same," said the former pacer.

Bumrah will not likely play all five Test matches, considering his workload management.

Broad also feels that if Bumrah features in all five matches, the pacer would return with a shedload of wickets.

"He is going to be certainly one to watch and certainly someone that England won't want to play five Tests, because if he does, he's going to pick up a shedload of wickets, isn't he?" said the veteran of 167 Test matches.

England stalwart Jos Buttler also shared his experience of playing against Bumrah. The 34-year-old English cricketer said Bumrah makes sure you feel like a sitting target whenever he faces you.

"For me as a right-hander, it always felt like it was coming in, but he could beat me on the outside, and you sort of find yourself in a horrible position, squared up and a bit of a sitting target," said the former England white-ball captain.

"He is a superstar bowler, and that's what you expect in international cricket, you are going to come up against great players and certainly someone England will need to play well to have good success," he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)