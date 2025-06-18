Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Rishabh Pant promises 200 per cent effort to help India recover emotionally

Updated on: 18 June,2025 07:51 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

The London-bound flight tragically went down shortly after takeoff last week, claiming the lives of all 241 passengers and crew members in what is being called one of the darkest days in India’s aviation history

Rishabh Pant, a frame grab from a video by @ashlovetea made available on the ESN platform via AFPTV (Pic: AFP)

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant has vowed to make the nation 'happy' again with a strong showing in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, following the heart-wrenching Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that left the country in mourning.

The London-bound flight tragically went down shortly after takeoff last week, claiming the lives of all 241 passengers and crew members in what is being called one of the darkest days in India’s aviation history.


Addressing the media on Wednesday, Pant acknowledged the emotional weight of the tragedy and pledged that the Indian team would do everything in their power to uplift the nation's spirits through their performance on the field.


"What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side, we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again," Pant stated during the press conference.

As India prepare to host England in the high-profile Test series starting Friday, Pant reiterated that the team would channel the emotional intensity of the moment into motivation on the field.

"Obviously, the emotion is going to be high because of what happened in the crash but at the same time we are going to put our best foot forward for the country, how we can make them happy and that's an added responsibility always," he said.

Pant further reflected on the expectations that come with representing India, saying that while constant victories may not always be feasible, the team remains committed to giving their all.

"You want to make India happy all the time but as a cricketer it's not possible all the time but what I can promise from our side is we are going to put our best foot forward and we are going to give our 200 per cent and in that process we are going to make India a lot happier place," he affirmed.

The series will also mark another chapter in Pant’s remarkable journey of resilience, as he continues his comeback following a near-fatal car crash in late 2022.

"Coming forward, the last two years have been tough coming back from the (car) accident but at the same time I want to be an individual who is learning each and every day. See for me after my accident just being on the ground and making people believe that I can come back and the kind of love they have shown me, it's always going to be special for me."

(With PTI inputs)

Rishabh Pant India vs England Test series India vs England Ahmedabad plane crash cricket news

