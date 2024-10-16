The umpires and other match officials did inspect the ground around 2 PM, as rains relented a bit for the first time on the day

Earlier, the toss could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city (Pic: @BCCI)

Day One of the IND vs NZ 1st Test was abandoned after rain of varying intensity washed out the second session on Wednesday.

The umpires and other match officials did inspect the ground around 2 PM, as rains relented a bit for the first time on the day.

🚨 Update from Bengaluru 🚨



Day 1 of the 1st #INDvNZ Test has been called off due to rain.



Toss to take place at 8:45 AM IST on Day 2



Start of Play: 9:15 AM IST #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RzmBvduPqr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2024

The outfield covers and the first layer of cover over the pitch was removed for inspection as the crowd loudly cheered.

Earlier, even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 AM, could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning.

There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

But the only moment of excitement for them was the sighting of star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went for an indoor net session along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

