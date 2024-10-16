Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 called off without toss in Bengaluru

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Day 1 called off without toss in Bengaluru

Updated on: 16 October,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The umpires and other match officials did inspect the ground around 2 PM, as rains relented a bit for the first time on the day

Earlier, the toss could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city (Pic: @BCCI)

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Day One of the IND vs NZ 1st Test was abandoned after rain of varying intensity washed out the second session on Wednesday.


The umpires and other match officials did inspect the ground around 2 PM, as rains relented a bit for the first time on the day.



The outfield covers and the first layer of cover over the pitch was removed for inspection as the crowd loudly cheered.

Also Read: New era dawns with Jaiswal, Gill at the helm

Earlier, even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 AM, could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning.

There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

But the only moment of excitement for them was the sighting of star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went for an indoor net session along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

More updates to follow...

