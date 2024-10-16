NZ pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour due to knee injury

Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday

New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India due to a knee injury.

The opening Test begins here on Tuesday. Sears’s departure to India was delayed after he experienced pain in his left knee during New Zealand’s recent tour of Sri Lanka. Scans back home revealed a tear to his meniscus, prompting medical consultations in hopes he could be cleared to play. “Following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” New Zealand Cricket said.

Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday. Duffy has so far played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Kiwis and in 102 First-Class outings he has claimed 299 wickets. “We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

