Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZ pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour due to knee injury

Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday

Ben Sears

New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India due to a knee injury.


The opening Test begins here on Tuesday. Sears’s departure to India was delayed after he experienced pain in his left knee during New Zealand’s recent tour of Sri Lanka. Scans back home revealed a tear to his meniscus, prompting medical consultations in hopes he could be cleared to play.  “Following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” New Zealand Cricket said.


Also Read: New Zealand's Latham leans on experience in Test captaincy debut


Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday. Duffy has so far played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Kiwis and in 102 First-Class outings he has claimed 299 wickets. “We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

