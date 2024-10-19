IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kuldeep wants big runs from Sarfaraz today

“Considering our bowling attack, we will be aiming at setting an effective target. We can’t predict a proper total right now as a lot of batting is still left for us,” he added

Kuldeep Yadav; (right) Sarfaraz Khan during his 70 not out yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kuldeep Yadav on Friday said the pitch has started offering a bit of turn and placed faith on batters to build a sizeable lead in the second innings for Indian spinners to make an impact.

India ended the third day of the first Test at 231-3, and still trail by 125 runs. “The spinners were getting some help when we were bowling, and hopefully, we will get more spin on Day 5. But for that, we need a good total to defend,” said Kuldeep in the post-day press meet.

“Considering our bowling attack, we will be aiming at setting an effective target. We can’t predict a proper total right now as a lot of batting is still left for us,” he added.

Kuldeep hoped Sarfaraz Khan, who is batting on 70, will score some big runs on Saturday.

“We all saw how he scored 200 during the Irani Cup. We’re hoping that he slams another here. Since he is playing for India, his technique does not matter as long as the runs keep coming.

“However, he has a good technique against spinners and doesn’t let them settle down. I always feel that if a batter does not allow a spinner to settle down, he is a true batter.

“The way he was counter-attacking the left-arm spinners forced them [New Zealand] to bring in the pacers,” said the left-arm wrist spinner, who grabbed three Kiwi wickets.

