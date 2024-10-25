India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with his captain Tom Latham (R) after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Opener Tom Latham and Will Young batted with confidence in the second innings as New Zealand consolidated their position in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test reaching 85/2 at tea to take an overall lead of 188 runs against India on day two on Friday.

Latham (37 not out) and Young (23) overcame the early hiccup of losing Devon Conway by stitching together a 42-run partnership after Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner had demolished the Indian batting line-up for 156 in the first innings with career-best figures of 7/53 in 19.3 overs.

New Zealand had made 259 in the first innings.

India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as the hosts were left tottering at 107 for 7 at lunch.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for one run.

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259 and 85 for 2 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 37 batting, Will Young 23). India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).