Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 2nd Test New Zealand swell their lead to 188 at tea after Santners sensational bowling

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand swell their lead to 188 at tea after Santner's sensational bowling

Updated on: 25 October,2024 02:36 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand swell their lead to 188 at tea after Santner's sensational bowling

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with his captain Tom Latham (R) after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand swell their lead to 188 at tea after Santner's sensational bowling
x
00:00

Opener Tom Latham and Will Young batted with confidence in the second innings as New Zealand consolidated their position in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test reaching 85/2 at tea to take an overall lead of 188 runs against India on day two on Friday.


Latham (37 not out) and Young (23) overcame the early hiccup of losing Devon Conway by stitching together a 42-run partnership after Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner had demolished the Indian batting line-up for 156 in the first innings with career-best figures of 7/53 in 19.3 overs.


New Zealand had made 259 in the first innings.


Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Fans in Pune brave intense heat without water, roof

India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as the hosts were left tottering at 107 for 7 at lunch.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for one run.

Also Read: Kohli's misjudgment sees him dismissed for 1, fans call it 'rare failure'

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259 and 85 for 2 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 37 batting, Will Young 23). India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK