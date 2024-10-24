Breaking News
"We will try to get a little bit of information from previous games": Tom Latham

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

“Whatever we’re presented with, for us it’s about trying to adapt as quick as we can,” Latham told the media ahead of the second Test here

New Zealand captain Tom Latham plays football at the MCA Stadium in Pune yesterday. Pic/AFP

Skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday said New Zealand will head into the second Test against India without any preconceived ideas about a spin-friendly surface, focusing instead on utilising their bowling options effectively.


“Whatever we’re presented with, for us it’s about trying to adapt as quick as we can,” Latham told the media ahead of the second Test here.


Also Read: Slow turn


“If it is going to be a wicket that turns a little bit more, then we’ve got four spinners in our line-up, that will play into their hands, but it’s [also] about to try not to go into the game with too many preconceived ideas,” he added.

Latham admitted he has given thought to how to utilise the spinners at their disposal. New Zealand have Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel among frontline tweakers and Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also roll over their arms. “I obviously had a little bit of a think around what that may look like,” he said.

“[We will] try to get a little bit of information from previous games here and also the practice wickets that we’re on, will hopefully be something around, or similar to what we’re getting,” he said.

