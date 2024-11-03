IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz Patel's six-wicket haul helps Kiwis register series sweep

After winning the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to win a 3-0 Test series in India. Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored 64 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test but fell short of taking his team home

Ajaz Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Ajaz Patel's iconic six-wicket haul in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, helped New Zealand register a series whitewash against Team India. The Kiwis' star spinner claimed six wickets for 57 runs in 14.1 overs.

After winning the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to win a 3-0 Test series in India. Ajaz snapped 11 wickets in the third Test against Team India and was the main highlight from the match.

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored 64 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test but fell short to take his team home. Facing 57 deliveries, the left-hander smashed 9 fours and 1 six. Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma yet again failed to find themselves among the runs. Skipper Rohit departed on 11 runs, followed by Virat on one run.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was the second-highest run-scorer for India. He played a knock of 12 runs in 15 balls before returning to the pavilion.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win here. In total, Jadeja claimed a total of 10 wickets in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test.

However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.

Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.