After claiming five wickets in IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Ravindra Jadeja registered his 14th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. In reply to 235 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departed early on just 18 runs

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India 86/4 at stumps on day one, trail New Zealand by 149 runs x 00:00

On day one of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, New Zealand reduced India to 86 runs for the loss of four wickets after getting all out for 235 runs in their first innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India's spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar claimed five and four wickets, respectively to help India bowl out the Kiwis for 235 runs after tea in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test.

After claiming five wickets in IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Ravindra Jadeja registered his 14th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Daryl Mitchell and Will Young were the standout performers for the "Black Caps." Mitchell scored 82 and Young returned to the pavilion after scoring 71 runs.

Also Read: IPL: Players who have represented only Mumbai Indians

In reply to 235 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departed early on just 18 runs. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal accumulated 30 runs before getting dismissed by Ajaz Patel. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are unbeaten in the middle on 31 and one run, respectively.

Sent in as a nightwatchman, Mohammed Siraj was dismissed on a duck on his very first delivery. Stalwart Virat Kohli was the next batsman to return on a low score. He lost his wicket in a run out which saw him depart on just four runs.

The IND vs NZ 3rd Test will resume on day two with Gill and Pant in the middle. The hosts are still trailing by 149 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. New Zealand have already sealed the series by 2-0 with the last match underway in Mumbai.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81).

India: 86 for 4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 31 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2/33 ).

(With PTI Inputs)