According to sources, the Indian team management wants the key pacer to be fresh for the crucial five-match series Down Under

Jasprit Bumrah

India's bowling spearhead and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, 30, will miss the third and final Test against New Zealand, beginning at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. It is learnt that Bumrah has been rested with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series that begins on November 22 in Perth, Australia.

Bumrah was present during India’s practice session at the Wankhede on Wednesday afternoon, but did not bowl in the nets. According to sources, he flew back to his home in Ahmedabad the same night.

Bumrah claimed three wickets for 70 runs in 27 overs during the first Test in Bangalore and went wicketless in 14 overs during the second Test at Pune. In Bumrah’s absence, pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took 2-100 in the Bangalore Test, could share the new ball with pacer Akash Deep.