Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rested Bumrah returns home

Rested Bumrah returns home

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

According to sources, the Indian team management wants the key pacer to be fresh for the crucial five-match series Down Under

Rested Bumrah returns home

Jasprit Bumrah

Rested Bumrah returns home
India's bowling spearhead and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, 30, will miss the third and final Test against New Zealand, beginning at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. It is learnt that Bumrah has been rested with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series that begins on November 22 in Perth, Australia.


According to sources, the Indian team management wants the key pacer to be fresh for the crucial five-match series Down Under.


Also Read: What makes Jasprit Bumrah stand out from other bowlers?


Bumrah was present during India’s practice session at the Wankhede on Wednesday afternoon, but did not bowl in the nets. According to sources, he flew back to his home in Ahmedabad the same night.

Bumrah claimed three wickets for 70 runs in 27 overs during the first Test in Bangalore and went wicketless in 14 overs during the second Test at Pune. In Bumrah’s absence, pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took 2-100 in the Bangalore Test, could share the new ball with pacer Akash Deep.

