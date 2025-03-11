Sunday's final saw commendable performances from captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, whose contributions steered India to a momentous win

India scripted history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

The atmosphere was electric, with a star-studded audience that included ICC Chairman Jay Shah. However, the presence of an individual resembling former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms.

Following the final match, social media was abuzz with claims that Kambli had attended the event, as a man bearing a striking resemblance to the former cricketer was seen seated close to Jay Shah. Many users engaged in speculation, debating whether Kambli was indeed present at the stadium.

Is that Vinod Kambli? pic.twitter.com/FRYSFzRPbJ — The Indian Index (@Indian_Index) March 9, 2025

However, these assertions were later proven false. The individual in question was identified as Mahinda Vallipuram, the Associate Member Director of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Vallipuram, a prominent figure in cricket administration, also serves as an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The misunderstanding stemmed from his resemblance to Kambli, leading to a flurry of incorrect assumptions online.

Kambli, of late, has been battling significant health issues and was recently admitted to a hospital after his condition deteriorated. His illness has been a matter of concern for the cricket fraternity, with fans and former teammates expressing their well wishes for his recovery. Fortunately, recent updates indicate that Kambli’s health has shown signs of improvement, and he has begun the path to recovery.

Meanwhile, with Champions Trophy title under their belt, India added another coveted ICC trophy to their illustrious cabinet. They were the only unbeaten side in the eight-team tournament. Though Pakistan were the tournament hosts, India played all their games in Dubai as per the agreed hybrid model.