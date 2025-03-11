Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Social media abuzz over Vinod Kamblis alleged presence at Dubai final fact check

Social media abuzz over Vinod Kambli’s alleged presence at Dubai final - fact check

Updated on: 11 March,2025 04:52 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sunday's final saw commendable performances from captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, whose contributions steered India to a momentous win

Social media abuzz over Vinod Kambli’s alleged presence at Dubai final - fact check

Photo: X

Listen to this article
Social media abuzz over Vinod Kambli’s alleged presence at Dubai final - fact check
x
00:00

India scripted history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. 


Sunday's final saw commendable performances from captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, whose contributions steered India to a momentous win.


The atmosphere was electric, with a star-studded audience that included ICC Chairman Jay Shah. However, the presence of an individual resembling former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms.


Following the final match, social media was abuzz with claims that Kambli had attended the event, as a man bearing a striking resemblance to the former cricketer was seen seated close to Jay Shah. Many users engaged in speculation, debating whether Kambli was indeed present at the stadium.

However, these assertions were later proven false. The individual in question was identified as Mahinda Vallipuram, the Associate Member Director of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Vallipuram, a prominent figure in cricket administration, also serves as an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The misunderstanding stemmed from his resemblance to Kambli, leading to a flurry of incorrect assumptions online.

Kambli, of late, has been battling significant health issues and was recently admitted to a hospital after his condition deteriorated. His illness has been a matter of concern for the cricket fraternity, with fans and former teammates expressing their well wishes for his recovery. Fortunately, recent updates indicate that Kambli’s health has shown signs of improvement, and he has begun the path to recovery.

Meanwhile, with Champions Trophy title under their belt, India added another coveted ICC trophy to their illustrious cabinet. They were the only unbeaten side in the eight-team tournament. Though Pakistan were the tournament hosts, India played all their games in Dubai as per the agreed hybrid model.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinod Kambli Champions Trophy 2025 India vs New Zealand cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK