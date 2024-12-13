Several videos from the event went viral on social media, showing Kambli struggling to properly conduct himself

Vinod Kambli (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)

Listen to this article 'My son brought me back to my feet': Vinod Kambli reveals battle with health issues and recovery x 00:00

In recent weeks, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has faced significant attention regarding his health struggles.

Kambli, who has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket, recently attended a function honoring the late Ramakant Achrekar, the legendary coach who mentored him and Sachin Tendulkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Several videos from the event went viral on social media, showing Kambli struggling to properly conduct himself, which led to growing concerns about his well-being.

Opening up about his health battles, the 52-year-old cricketer shared that he is feeling 'better' now, but had suffered a significant health scare just a month ago. Kambli revealed that he had been battling a urinary infection, which caused considerable discomfort.

The infection severely affected his health, but Kambli credited his family for supporting him through the tough time.

He stated, "I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to three different hospitals and told me 'You have to get fit'. Ajay Jadeja also came to visit me. It felt nice. I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," Kambli shared in an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

Kambli also reflected on some of his most cherished cricketing moments, particularly his iconic knock of 224 runs against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Recalling the innings, he said, "The double hundred which I scored at Wankhede, I will cherish it the most. I had Achrekar sir with me, and our teammates... what a team that was. We had Anil Kumble, Rajesh Chauhan, Venkatesh Prasad. We used to win a lot. Against Sri Lanka, we used to have some wonderful battles. I used to tell him 'Murali, haath to seedha kar (Get your arms straight).' He would then reply in his native language."