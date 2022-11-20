×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs NZ Rain stops play in second T20I

Ind vs NZ: Rain stops play in second T20I

Updated on: 20 November,2022 12:52 PM IST  |  Bay Oval
PTI |

Top

Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs in the second T20I against New Zealand here on Sunday

Ind vs NZ: Rain stops play in second T20I

Pic/official Instagram handle of Indian cricket


Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs in the second T20I against New Zealand here on Sunday.


Ishan Kishan was batting on 28 off 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav on six off five deliveries when covers were called to the middle.



Also read: Ashwin defends coach Dravid’s absence from NZ tour


Rishabh Pant (6) opened alongside Kishan but the move did not work as he fell in the sixth over to Lockie Ferguson

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india new zealand cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK