IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to pelvic inflammation

Gerald Coetzee (Pic: AFP)

South Africa's pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the final Test clash against India starting from January 3 in Cape Town as he suffers from pelvic inflammation.

Coetzee developed the inflammation during the opening Test match but he kept bowling further in the match which ended within three days.

"Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," Cricket South Africa wrote on 'X'. Taking to X:

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/MLHKRw86OK — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 30, 2023

The speedster bowled only five overs in the second innings by conceding just 28 runs. South Africa won the match against India by an innings and 32 runs. He finished off one for 74 during the first innings.

The pacer had gone for scans on Friday, which showed the extent of the injury.

Although no replacement has been announced yet by Cricket South Africa, head coach Shukri Conrad has deemed Coetzee's rest "as a precautionary measure".

Gerald Coetzee is the second South African player to be ruled out of the test series after skipper Temba Bavuma who has sustained a hamstring injury.

Dean Elgar who is playing his last test series has been named as the captain for the final test clash against India in Cape Town.

As for Coetzee's replacement, South Africa can go to fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder. South Africa's win in the opening Test allows it to lead the World Test Championship 2023-25 table with a 100% record.

