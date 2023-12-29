IND vs SA 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in final match of his career

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Cricket South Africa (CSA) said after the conclusion of the first game on Thursday, that Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the final test match against India. He sustained a hamstring injury while fielding on day one of the first test match and therefore, did not feature further in the game

South Africa's opening batsman Dean Elgar (Pic: AFP)

Dean Elgar is all set to pull the curtains to his international career in the longest format of the game after the India test series. He will end his test career by captaining the South Africa team in place of injured Temba Bavuma.

The centurion from the first Test match Dean Elgar will take on the captaincy in the absence of Bavuma.

After Bavuma went off the field during the first Test, Elgar assumed the role of the captain in South Africa's win by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park.

Elgar was named the Player of the Match for his fine century in the opening Test.

Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the squad for the final Test to be played in Cape Town from January 3. Elgar is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Proteas in the past, including the last time India visited South Africa for a Test series. After going 1-0 down in 2021-22, the opener led by example to complete a comeback 2-1 victory.

In the first test match, having put to bat first India managed to score 245 runs, thanks to KL Rahul's superb 101 runs. Coming to bat, South Africa posted 408 runs on the scoreboard. South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar who is playing his career's last test series played an outstanding knock of 185 runs. His knock was laced by 28 fours. Accompanying him was David Bedingham who scored 56 runs before losing his wicket to India's pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Later, the Proteas' bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen shouldered Elgar. Jansen played a stubborn knock of 84 runs including 11 fours and 1 six.

On day three, South Africa's pace bowling trio Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger showcased pure dominance with the ball. None of the Indian batsmen were able to score runs except stalwart batsman Virat Kohli. His knock of 76 runs went into vain as the hosts won the match by an innings and 32 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)