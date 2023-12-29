According to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions. a team is penalised one point for each over short. Team India has lost two points ahead of the WTC's points table. The Rohit-led Indian team is also charged 10 per cent of their match fees for bowling two overs short of the target

India's skipper Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India penalised for slow over-rate in Centurion Test, lose two crucial WTC points x 00:00

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma-led India has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first test match against South Africa. This made Team India lose two crucial points ahead of the ICC World Test Championship.

"India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion," ICC said in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wrestlers vs WFI: What’s sports without patriarchy?

The Rohit-led Indian team is also charged 10 per cent of their match fees for bowling two overs short of the target.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement from ICC further read.

According to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions. a team is penalised one point for each over short. Team India has lost two points ahead of the WTC's points table.

Also Read: AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Cummins the hero as Australia beat Pakistan to win series

"India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the charge," it further read.

Following the Test defeat, India dropped to fifth place with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. The reduction of points for the slow-over rate, on the other hand, severely undermines India's position in the standings, dropping them below Australia to No.6, with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

India faced a defeat by 32 runs in the first test match against South Africa. Rohit's side 245 in the first innings, thanks to KL Rahul's stupendous century. In reply, former South African skipper Dean Elgar who is all set to retire after the test series against India, smashed a fantastic 185 runs.

As the hosts posted a respectable first-innings total of 408, David Bedingham (56) and Marco Jansen (84) each added significant fifties. India struggled in their second innings, being bowled out for 131.

(With ANI Inputs)