IND vs SA 2nd Test: Avesh Khan added to India's squad ahead of final test clash

India's pacer Avesh Khan (Pic: AFP)

After facing an embarrassing defeat against South Africa in the first Test match, Team India decided on Friday to add speedster Avesh Khan to the squad to strengthen their pace bowling attack ahead of the second and final Test match in South Africa.

India lost the first test match by 32 runs against South Africa which ended in three days. Avesh Khan was named as the replacement player for the star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who is battling with an injury and has not received clearance from BCCI's medical team.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town," the board said in a release.

The 27-year-old Avesh was a part of India's playing XI during the three ODIs against South Africa. He bagged six wickets back then in the series. Currently, he is representing India A in the four-day match against South Africa A at Benoni, where he returned 23.3-5-54-5 to help bowl out the hosts for 263 in the first innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma lamented the poor support given by other bowlers to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the visitors suffered one of their worst defeats in South Africa.

India played the first test with four pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur and with one spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the mix.

"This was not a 400-run wicket and we gave too many runs. We sprayed the ball all around, but it happened. One can't depend on one particular bowler (Bumrah), the other three pacers also needed to perform their roles, we could learn from how South Africa bowled," Rohit told the media after the match.

"Bumrah bowled well and we all know his quality. All he wanted was a bit of support which he didn't get. That happens. All three tried hard, bending their backs but didn't happen the way we wanted it to.

"But games like these teach you a lot as to what you want to do as a bowling unit," Rohit added.