Coming to the two-match test series against South Africa, Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India and will play an important role against the Proteas

Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Sunil Gavaskar feels South Africa series is Rohit's opportunity to make up for WC loss x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Gavaskar also praised senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have really been at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8

India's legend Sunil Gavaskar said that the South Africa series will give the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma a chance to make up for the ICC World Cup 2023 final loss. Gavaskar also praised senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their performances.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have really been at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8 months.", Gavaskar added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Here's all you need to know

Coming to the two-match test series against South Africa, Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India and will play an important role against the Proteas.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have really been at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8 months. Rohit is going to be key for India in the Test series. Rohit will have a big role to play to set up the batters coming after him at three, four and five. Whatever happens, this is Rohit Sharma's opportunity to make up for the World Cup final loss," Gavaskar said.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Let’s play today

The all-format tour of South Africa started on December 10 with a three-match T20I series which will go on till December 14. From December 17, the ODI leg of the series will start which will conclude on December 21. The first Test match will be played on December 26 at Centurion and the second game will take place on January 3 at Cape Town.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

(With ANI Inputs)