IND vs SL 1st T20I highlights: India take a 1-0 lead in the series with a clinical triumph

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir share a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in 2014 for the franchise

Hardik Pandya celebrate the fall of a wicket (Pic: AFP)

Indian cricket is set to embark on a new era under Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday with the start of IND vs SL series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir share a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in 2014 for the franchise.

Suryakumar, known for his aggressive batting and innovative shots, described his relationship with Gambhir as both special and strong.

"This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.

"He (Gambhir) knows how I work, what is my mindset when I come to practice sessions. I also know how he tries to work as a coach. It's all about the lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," the Mumbai batter said.

By his own admission, Suryakumar wants to remain humble and grounded while leading the side on the field as he looks at cricket just as a sport, not life.

"I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground," he said.

"This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can't be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground.

Also Read: 'Hardik is as skilled as Ben Stokes, but needs more consistency': Scott Styris

IND vs SL 1st T20I live updates: Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

IND vs SL 1st T20I live updates: Probable Playing XIs

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

IND vs SL 1st T20I live updates: Toss update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IND vs SL 1st T20I live updates: Confirmed Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

10:45 PM: 163/6 (17)

Pathirana attempts a big shot but ended up hitting the ball straight to the fielder at mid-on with precision.

10:30 PM: 163/6 (17)

Shanaka gets caught short of his crease while attempting a risky third run, following a clever paddle shot by Mendis, who instead falls victim to a sharp turn, as he tries to play back and punch the ball, only to see his stumps shattered.

10:00 PM: 149/3 (15)

Nissanka gets bowled out on the first delivery. Parera hits a boundary on the third and fifth deliveries but doesn't last long enough as Ravi Bishnoi takes the catch.

9:48 PM: 84/1 (11)

Kusal Mendis' 84-run partnership with Pathum Nissanka comes to an end off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

9:36 PM: 55/0 (8)

After Hardik Pandya concedes boundaries to the Sri Lankans, it is now Arshdeep's turn.

9:22 PM: 13/0 (2)

Mohammed Siraj comes in for the second over and doesn't give a run for three straight balls to in-form Nissanka. Nissanka, Kusal then took twos off the last two balls. Siraj also appealed for an LBW. Sri Lanka is 13/0 in 2 overs

8:40 PM: 213/7 (20)

Rinku attempted to hit a length ball down the ground, but ended up hitting the inside edge and knocking the stumps back. That's it from the first innings, India finish on 213.

8:10 PM: 172/3 (16)

Pant smashes the full toss over midwicket for a massive six! And another boundary through point with a cut shot.

7:56 PM: 122/2 (11)

Suryakumar executes a brilliant sweep, avoiding Madushanka at deep field. Another four runs! Another full ball, another sweep to the square leg boundary

7:38 PM: 81/2 (7)

Jaiswal gets dismissed after Gill. He tried to come forward, but was deceived by the flight of the ball and ended up being run out.

7:23 PM: 74/1 (6)

Gill smacks a length ball straight over mid-off for a boundary. Another four! Gill repeats the shot, this time sending the ball through midwicket for another boundary. And a six! Gill pulls a short delivery through midwicket for a big six. But then, a wicket! Gill tries to hit another big shot, but doesn't quite connect and is caught by mid-on.

7:23 PM: 51/0 (4)

Gill expertly guides a back-of-length delivery through third man for a boundary. Another four runs! Short on the body, Gill effortlessly guides the pull shot through square leg for another boundary. And a six! Jaiswal smashes a short-of-a-length delivery on the stumps over midwicket for a massive six!

7:10 PM: 13/0 (1)

A short ball on the hips, Jaiswal takes advantage and sends it over short fine leg. He then taps one to mid-on for a single. An over-pitched ball on off, Gill drives it straight to extra cover. Another four runs! A shorter ball outside off, Gill cuts it through backward point for a boundary.