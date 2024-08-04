IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Washington Sundar's brilliance helps India restrict Sri Lanka to 240 runs

The "Men in Blue" now need to chase runs to win the IND vs SL 2nd ODI. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also rolled his arm for two overs in which he was smashed for 11 runs without claiming any wickets. Arshdeep Singh went wicketless in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

The hosts have managed to put on a score of 240 runs for the loss of nine wickets against India. The "Men in Blue" now need to chase 241 runs to win the IND vs SL 2nd ODI.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat first in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI. Star opening batsman Pathum Nissanka departed on a single ball duck, thanks to lead Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. Avishka Fernando on the other hand took the responsibility of the Lankan innings. He accumulated 40 runs in 62 balls including 5 fours. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis scored 30 runs off 42 balls laced with 3 fours. Facing 42 deliveries, the Sri Lanka captain registered 25 runs which was laced with 3 fours. Sadeera Samarawickrama managed to score 14 runs in 31 balls which also saw him score 1 four. Janith Liyanage scored just 12 runs in 29 balls. After a half-century in the first match, Dunith Wellalage scored 39 runs in 35 deliveries including 1 four and 2 sixes. Kamindu Mendis scored crucial 40 runs off 44 balls including 3 fours in the end. Akila Dananjaya was ran out for 15 runs in 13 deliveries. During his knock, he smashed 2 fours. Jeffrey Vandersay stayed unbeaten on one run in one ball.

Completing his quota of 10 overs, Washington Sundar claimed three wickets for 30 runs. Team India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets for 33 runs. Lead pacer Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel registered one wicket each to their names. Siraj bowling eight overs was smashed for 43 runs and Axar conceded 38 runs in nine overs. All-rounder Shivam Dube bowled two overs in which he conceded 10 runs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also rolled his arm for two overs in which he was smashed for 11 runs without claiming any wickets. Arshdeep Singh went wicketless in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI. Completing nine overs, he leaked 58 runs.

Ahead of the second innings, Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to break various records in One-Day Internationals. The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a tie.