India’s Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga during the second T20I in Pallekele on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav did the heavy lifting, Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches. Consequently, India clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the first time of asking, surging to a seven-wicket win in the second Twenty20 International via DLS Method at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Cameos from Jaiswal, Surya

Having rallied splendidly to restrict the hosts to 161 for nine, India were set a revised target of 78 in eight overs after rain halted their chase for 70 minutes. Jaiswal and Suryakumar lay into the bowling with blistering cameos while Pandya exploded in style, victory with a whopping nine deliveries in the bag giving Suryakumar a winning 2-0 lead in his first series as full-time skipper.

Sri Lanka appeared to be heading for a much bigger total, reaching 130 for two in 15 overs when India hit back. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the star with three for 26. Having dismissed Pathum Nissanka with a googly in his first spell, he picked up Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga, both bowled also off googlies, in successive deliveries of the 17th over. His heroics were enough to secure him the Player of the Match award.

“I love bowling wrong ‘uns, I try to do what works for me,” Bishnoi said later. And even though all three of his victims were right-handers, he insisted that the googlies worked against the left-handed batters as well. Bishnoi is equally at home bowling in the Powerplay and the death. “Bowling at the death shows that the management trusts me, and I love that responsibility,” he observed.

Same pitch as first T20I

The second T20I was played on the same surface as the first which India won by 43 runs, and the wear-and-tear meant there was greater assistance for the spinners. “It wasn’t turning yesterday but it was turning today,” remarked Bishnoi, whose whippy action helps him generate good pace through the air. “My pace is a good one for me, I enjoy bowling at that pace.”

Sri Lanka suffered a sensational collapse for the second night in a row. If it was nine for 30 in game one, Sunday produced seven for 31. “I am disappointed with our batting at the death, and our middle and lower-middle order including me,” admitted Charith Asalanka, also in his first full series as skipper. “As professional cricketers, we have to do well; we have to change the way we approach our last five overs [with the bat].”