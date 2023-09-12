IND vs SL: Rain halts India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 clash

IND vs SL: It was a day after they had posted a mammoth 350-plus total against arch-rivals Pakistan en route to their huge 228-run win

Sri Lanka (Pic: AFP)

India were 197 for nine against Sri Lanka in their Super Four clash, when there was yet another rain interruption in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan rookie leftarm spinner Dunith Wellalage retuned with a careerbest 5/40, while Charith Asalanka offspinner accounted for the remaining four wickets in a stellar bowling display of 9-1-18-4 to derail the star-studded Indians after they opted to bat.

It was a day after they had posted a mammoth 350-plus total against arch-rivals Pakistan en route to their huge 228-run win.

Mohammed Siraj was batting on two, giving company to Axar Patel (15 batting) when rain halted the play. Rohit Sharma was the Indian topscorer with his 48-ball 53.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit entered the club of batsmen who have scored over 10,000 runs in the ODI format. He struck 53 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday, making him the 15th batter to score more than 10,000 runs in the 50-over format.

He became the second-fastest batter to achieve the milestone. It took him 241 innings to reach the feat, behind Virat Kohli's 205 innings.

Rohit became the sixth Indian batter to reach the phenomenal landmark after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.

The veteran Indian batter made his debut in the ODI format in 2007 against Ireland. Since then he has bagged a number of individual accolades. He is the only batter to hit three double tons in the format, the highest individual score (264) in ODI history and the most number of sixes by an India batter in ODIs (285).

Rohit holds the record for the third-highest sixes struck in the ODI, after Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331).

Rohit won the toss and elected to bat in the match against Sri Lanka. India got to a flying start once again with the skipper leading the charge with the bat. His knock came to an end in the 16th over with Dunith Wellalage breaching his defence with a ball that pitched short and stayed low.

