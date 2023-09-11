India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul smash unbeaten tons as India amass 356 for two

India vs Pakistan:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Pic: @bcci/X)

Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to guide India to a dominating 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Monday.

The duo shared an unbeaten 233-run stand off 194 balls after India began its reserve day innings on 147 for two. This was the side's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs. Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the most expensive bowler for the Babar Azam-led side.

Rahul, who had been out of competitive action since May, resumed at 17 and played a free-flowing knock, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes. He showcased his improved fitness by running well between wickets in a 233-run partnership for the third wicket.

The match resumed at 4.40 pm local time under overcast skies after rain delayed the start. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game is expected to remain 50 overs a side contest.

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

Team India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

(With agency inputs)