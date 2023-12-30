Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Deepti snares five wickets as India stop Australia at 2588

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Deepti snares five wickets as India stop Australia at 258/8

Updated on: 30 December,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of 5/38, India was sloppy in the field, dropping as many as eight catches. Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Deepti snares five wickets as India stop Australia at 258/8

Deepti Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Deepti snares five wickets as India stop Australia at 258/8
x
00:00

All-rounder Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul but Indian fielders failed to deliver as Australia rallied to post 258/8 in the second women's ODI here on Saturday.


Despite Deepti's spectacular performance which saw her register figures of 5/38, India was sloppy in the field, dropping as many as eight catches.


Also Read: "Why Virat Kohli is not captain of Test team?": Subramaniam Badrinath


Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Sneh Rana picked a wicket each. Opener Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) scored half-centuries for Australia while Alana King played a vital 28-run knock towards the end.

India trails the three-match series 0-1.

Brief Scores:
Australia: 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50; Deepti Sharma 5/38).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team India vs Australia wankhede mumbai sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK