Team India posted a target of 228 runs in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana was handed over the captaincy in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI as Harmanpreet Kaur pulled a niggle, following which she was benched for the first game

Tejal Hasabnis (Pic: X/@BCCIWomen)

Listen to this article IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI: Hasabnis' 42 guides India to 227 runs x 00:00

In the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI, Tejal Hasabnis was the highest run-scorer for the "Women in Blue" as she scored 42 runs off 64 deliveries. Her knock was laced with 3 fours. Team India posted a target of 228 runs in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during the match at MCA in Pune

Deepti Sharma (41), Shafali Verma (33), Yastika Bhatia (37) and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) played decent knocks in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana departed early on the score of five runs which came in seven balls. Dayalan Hemalatha and Radha Yadav registered scores of three runs, each before returning to the pavilion. Facing 23 balls, Arundhati Reddy accumulated 14 runs in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI. Saima Thakor was only able to score two runs and Renuka Singh stayed unbeaten on zero runs in the match against the Kiwis. India's innings was wrapped up in 44.3 overs in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI.

New Zealand's star Amelia Kerr claimed four wickets in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI. Completing her quota of nine overs, she leaked 42 runs. She was shouldered by her elder sister Jess Ker, who bagged three wickets for 49 runs in 8.3 overs. Eden Carson and Suzie Bates registered two and one wickets, each to their names. Molly Penfold, captain Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday went wicketless in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI.

Smriti Mandhana was handed over the captaincy in the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI as Harmanpreet Kaur pulled a niggle, following which she was benched for the first game. The past few months have been a mixed bag of performances for India's premier batswoman, Mandhan.

Earlier, in the month, New Zealand was crowned as the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 champions as they defeated South Africa in the finals.