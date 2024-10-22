Breaking News
Jemimah Rodrigues' club membership cancelled due to father's alleged religious activities: Report

Updated on: 22 October,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ivan is a renowned local cricket coach in Mumbai and was instrumental in shaping up Jemimah as a cricketer in Mumbai

Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: AFP)

India's Jemimah Rodrigues’ membership at Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana has been terminated due to her father's religious activities, as reported on Tuesday.


According to the Indian Express, the club, one of Mumbai’s oldest, cancelled Rodrigues’ membership after her father, Ivan, utilised the club's facilities for 'religious' activities.


Neither Jemimah nor her father have commented on the matter.

“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting held on October 20, 2024,” Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani told The Indian Express.

Ivan is a renowned local cricket coach in Mumbai and was instrumental in shaping up Jemimah as a cricketer in Mumbai.

Jemimah became a member of Khar Gymkhana in 2023 following an invitation. She was recently part of the Indian women’s cricket team, which was eliminated from the group stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Very recently, ahead of the Women's World Cup, Jemimah elucidated how she still receives feedback from her father Ivan after every match.

“I get feedback from my father after every game. He knows my game inside out and he also knows how I feel, what I think, because he’s seen me up close and personal. One thing I know about him is that he’ll not say things just for the sake of saying things. It’s very raw and he is very honest and that’s what I like."

"Before any match, I call him and we pray together. Even before practice sessions, he’ll call me, and he’ll ask me to practice certain things that might help me in the match,” she said in the latest episode of the DC podcast.

Jemimah Rodrigues cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

