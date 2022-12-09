Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India A post mammoth 562 Bangladesh A struggle

India ‘A’ post mammoth 562; Bangladesh ‘A’ struggle

Updated on: 09 December,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Sylhet (Bangladesh)
PTI |

Top

Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitors will look for an innings victory on the final day. Earlier, resuming their first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83

India ‘A’ post mammoth 562; Bangladesh ‘A’ struggle

Jayant Yadav. Pic/PTI


India ‘A’ put themselves in a commanding position by posting a mammoth first-innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh ‘A’ to 49 for two at stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match here on Thursday.


Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitors will look for an innings victory on the final day. Earlier, resuming their first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83.



Also Read: India vs Bangladesh: Ro-hits in vain!


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK