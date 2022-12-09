India ‘A’ post mammoth 562; Bangladesh ‘A’ struggle

Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitors will look for an innings victory on the final day. Earlier, resuming their first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83

Jayant Yadav. Pic/PTI

India ‘A’ put themselves in a commanding position by posting a mammoth first-innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh ‘A’ to 49 for two at stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match here on Thursday.

Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitors will look for an innings victory on the final day. Earlier, resuming their first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83.

