India A take huge lead as Bangladesh put up improved batting show

With Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s twin hundreds headlining the second day’s play, India batted an hour on the third day with third choice red-ball keeper Upendra Yadav (71 not out, 122 balls) completing his half-century before the declaration came into effect

Yashasvi Jaiswal. File pic

Bangladesh A batters gave a far better account of themselves on an eased track as they reached 172 for one in their second innings after India A declared at an imposing 465 for five on the third day of the first unofficial ‘Test’ here on Thursday.

Having conceded a mammoth first innings lead of 353 runs, Bangladesh A players did show a lot of commitment in the second innings.

