×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India A take huge lead as Bangladesh put up improved batting show

India A take huge lead as Bangladesh put up improved batting show

Updated on: 02 December,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Cox Bazar (Bangladesh)
PTI |

Top

With Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s twin hundreds headlining the second day’s play, India batted an hour on the third day with third choice red-ball keeper Upendra Yadav (71 not out, 122 balls) completing his half-century before the declaration came into effect

India A take huge lead as Bangladesh put up improved batting show

Yashasvi Jaiswal. File pic


Bangladesh A batters gave a far better account of themselves on an eased track as they reached 172 for one in their second innings after India A declared at an imposing 465 for five on the third day of the first unofficial ‘Test’ here on Thursday.


With Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s twin hundreds headlining the second day’s play, India batted an hour on the third day with third choice red-ball keeper Upendra Yadav (71 not out, 122 balls) completing his half-century before the declaration came into effect.



Having conceded a mammoth first innings lead of 353 runs, Bangladesh A players did show a lot of commitment in the second innings.


Also Read: West Indies wear black armbands as a tribute to Murray

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK