Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to continue his Mumbai form on India ‘A’ tour

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India ‘A’ team will play two four-day games starting in Cox’s Bazaar on November 26 with the second match to be played in Sylhet from December 6

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Though Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s consistent domestic performances earned him a place in the India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour, he doesn’t go out of his way to show how excited he is about the tour.

“I am just thinking about playing well in whatever opportunities I get. I’m not that excited [for India ‘A’ tour], because I have been playing first-class cricket for the last four-five years. I think every match counts at this level and I want to keep doing what I am doing; there’s still a long way to go,” said Jaiswal, who has scored 1,015 runs from seven first-class games.

Jaiswal, 20, will leave for Bangladesh today for his maiden India ‘A’ tour along with his Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a match-winning 117 against Railways in their must-win Vijay Hazare Trophy game at Ranchi on Wednesday. The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India ‘A’ team will play two four-day games starting in Cox’s Bazaar on November 26 with the second match to be played in Sylhet from December 6.

Mumbai will have to deal with the absence of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz in their Vijay Hazare Trophy pre-quarter final against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad tomorrow. It is learnt that all-rounder Sujit Nayak and batsman Divyaansh Saxena will replace Jaiswal and Sarfaraz respectively, while Prasad Pawar will be included as an additional wicketkeeper-batsman.

When asked about how he views Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy fortunes now, Jaiswal, who played a key role in taking Mumbai to the knockout round with 396 runs from six games, said: “Each and every member of the Mumbai team is important and anybody can win a game. Anybody can do amazingly [well] in certain games and we can win from there. We all are really good players and work hard each and every day. I want us to win and we should just play hard cricket [in Ahmedabad]. My best wishes to them.”

