Sarfaraz ton helps Mumbai qualify

Sarfaraz Khan

A blistering 117 off 94 balls by Sarfaraz Khan and captain Ajinkya Rahane’s 88 helped Mumbai beat Railways in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament and secure a spot in the knockout phase, here on Wednesday.

Mumbai’s thrilling win also sent Bengal out of contention for the knockout phase. Rahane’s men advanced to the knock-outs on the basis of better net run-rate. Railways won the toss and put up a massive 337 for 5 in 50 overs thanks to Pratham Singh’s 109 and Mohammad Saif’s 92. In reply, Rahane and Khan’s 152-run partnership helped Mumbai get closer to the total. After Rahane was bowled by Susheel Kumar 12 short of a ton, Khan continued to find the gaps and boundaries. Shams Mulani (46 not out) proved to be an able ally for Sarfaraz Khan and the duo took the team close to victory before the centurion was dismissed by Himanshu Sangwan. Mulani took Mumbai home in the company of Hardik Tamore.

