Sarfaraz Khan: I will be ‘fit and fine’ for Thursday’s game

Mumbai's in-form batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who missed the second Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Services on Sunday due to a kidney stone problem, is now fit to play tomorrow’s game against Maharashtra at Ranchi.

Sarfaraz, 25, had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment on Sunday evening. However, he was discharged on Monday. In the absence of Sarfaraz, Mumbai lost to Services by eight wickets in their second match in Ranchi on Sunday.

“I am fit and fine to play. I will play Thursday’s game. I will be practising with the team. I had good rest for two days. I have no pain now and hope that the stone is not there,” Sarfaraz told mid-day from Ranchi on Tuesday.

