×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sarfaraz Khan I will be fit and fine for Thursdays game

Sarfaraz Khan: I will be ‘fit and fine’ for Thursday’s game

Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Sarfaraz, 25, had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment on Sunday evening. In the absence of Sarfaraz, Mumbai lost to Services by eight wickets in their second match in Ranchi on Sunday

Sarfaraz Khan: I will be ‘fit and fine’ for Thursday’s game

Sarfaraz Khan


Mumbai's in-form batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who missed the second Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Services on Sunday due to a kidney stone problem, is now fit to play tomorrow’s game against Maharashtra at Ranchi.


Sarfaraz, 25, had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment on Sunday evening. However, he was discharged on Monday. In the absence of Sarfaraz, Mumbai lost to Services by eight wickets in their second match in Ranchi on Sunday.  



Also Read: Finally, it Khan be done!


“I am fit and fine to play. I will play Thursday’s game. I will be practising with the team. I had good rest for two days. I have no pain now and hope that the stone is not there,” Sarfaraz told mid-day from Ranchi on Tuesday.  

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vijay hazare trophy cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK