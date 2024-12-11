Before playing in Australia, Sai Sudharsan impressed in the Ranji Trophy. He smashed 82 runs against Saurashtra and played a blistering knock of 213 runs against Delhi. With Sudharsan's latest setback, GT will hope that he recovers in time to be fit for the IPL 2025 and help them in their pursuit of lifting their second IPL title

Picture Courtesy/Sai Sudharsan's Instagram account

Listen to this article India batter Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery for sports hernia x 00:00

Team India batsman Sai Sudharsan has undergone surgery for a sports hernia in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Sudharsan shared a post on his social media handle. He updated about his surgery and assured that he would make a comeback in no time. The batsman

also thanked the medical team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their efforts and support. Taking to X:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Sudharsan (@sais_1509)

Also Read: Shaheen Shah Afridi scripts history by becoming...

"Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you Titans family for your love and support," Sudharsan wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sai Sudharsan who represents Tamil Nadi featured in just one game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Tripura, the left-hander could managed to score just nine runs.

The 23-year-old is expected to miss the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is slated to be played from December 21 to January 18.

Before making his sole appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sudharsan was with the India A team. He thrived in the first match against Australia, putting up scores of 21 and 103.

But in the second match, he failed to replicate the success that he enjoyed in the first game after registering disappointing scores of 0 and 3.

Before playing in Australia, Sai Sudharsan impressed in the Ranji Trophy. He smashed 82 runs against Saurashtra and played a blistering knock of 213 runs against Delhi.

For the next year's Indian Premier League, Sudharsan was retained by the Gujarat Titans for a price of Rs 8.5 crore. Along with Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Ts 16.5 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore) and Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore) were retained by the franchise.

With Sudharsan's latest setback, GT will hope that he recovers in time to be fit for the IPL 2025 and help them in their pursuit of lifting their second IPL title.

(With ANI Inputs)