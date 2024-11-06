Breaking News
Spin curse struck India

Updated on: 06 November,2024 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

The reality check was harsh, as India’s batting average against spinners dropped to alarming levels

India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the third Test. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. In the opening Test in Bengaluru, the first innings was played under overcast conditions
  2. However, once conditions became more spin-friendly, New Zealand spinners turned the screws
  3. The conditions were tailor-made for spinners, and yet Indian batsmen seemed to struggle

With a string of defeats on their soil, the Indian cricketing landscape is now bracing for an inevitable period of reflection, and none other than the ‘Master Blaster’ himself, Sachin Tendulkar, has been quick to suggest that it may indeed be time for India to have a little ‘introspection’. But let’s face it, introspection is easier said than done when you have just suffered one of the most humiliating losses in recent memory. And if you thought the Indian batting line-up was impervious to pressure, think again. It is safe to say that India’s inability to combat spin, particularly against New Zealand, has raised some serious questions about their readiness for the big challenges ahead.

