India fined 20 per cent for slow over rate in first ODI vs WI

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Shikhar Dhawan of India hits 4 during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Pic/AFP

The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow-over rate against the West Indies in the first ODI here.

Also Read: Sunny Day at Sunil Gavaskar Ground in Leicester

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever