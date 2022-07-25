Breaking News
Maharashtra: Another pothole death, as truck runs over pillion in Thane
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India fined 20 per cent for slow over rate in first ODI vs WI

India fined 20 per cent for slow over rate in first ODI vs WI

Updated on: 25 July,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Port of Spain
PTI |

Top

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

India fined 20 per cent for slow over rate in first ODI vs WI

Shikhar Dhawan of India hits 4 during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Pic/AFP


The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow-over rate against the West Indies in the first ODI here.

Also Read: Sunny Day at Sunil Gavaskar Ground in Leicester

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

shikhar dhawan cricket news sports news team india west indies

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK