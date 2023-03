India lifts Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Australia forces draw in Ahmedabad

Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands

India's Axar Patel (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head (not pictured) during the fifth day of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 13, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

India clinched the four-Test series against Australia 2-1 after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw here on Monday.

Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands.

Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Steve Smith (10) were at the crease when the two team agreed on not playing the full quota of the overs for the day.

India sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championships after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in the Christchurch Test.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) and Travis Head (90) were the two wickets to fall after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss.

On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 480 and 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs (Travis Head 90, Marnus Labuschagne 63 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/56, Axar Patel 1/36).

India 1st innings: 571 all out.

