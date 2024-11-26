India reclaim top spot in WTC points table after trouncing Oz

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

The huge win over Australia has bolstered India in the standings

Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: X/@ICC)

India reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship points table following their 295-run hammering of hosts Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Monday.


Also Read: "When a team declare on you, it’s never an amazing feeling": Pat Cummins


India were leading the WTC standings by a significant margin but a 0-3 loss to New Zealand on home soil led to the World No. 1 Test side slipping down to the second spot, with the defeat also denting their hopes of making the final of the competition next year.


The huge win over Australia has bolstered India in the standings. They now have 61.11 percentage points and the top spot. Australia are second with 57.69 percentage points.

