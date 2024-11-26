The huge win over Australia has bolstered India in the standings

Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article India reclaim top spot in WTC points table after trouncing Oz x 00:00

India reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship points table following their 295-run hammering of hosts Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "When a team declare on you, it’s never an amazing feeling": Pat Cummins

India were leading the WTC standings by a significant margin but a 0-3 loss to New Zealand on home soil led to the World No. 1 Test side slipping down to the second spot, with the defeat also denting their hopes of making the final of the competition next year.

The huge win over Australia has bolstered India in the standings. They now have 61.11 percentage points and the top spot. Australia are second with 57.69 percentage points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever