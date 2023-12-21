Breaking News
India scalp four, put Australia women's team in tough spot in one-off Test (Day 1, Lunch)

Updated on: 21 December,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

The Australian batter was riding high on her luck after she saw two of her catches dropped in the field. Sneh cleverly invited the batter to try her luck once again. Tahlia (50 off 56 balls) accepted the offer but didn't find the right connection and ended up sending it to Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pooja Vastrakar (Pic: BCCI)

The Australia women's team regrouped after stumbling four times in the first session on Day 1 of the one-off Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.


At the end of the session, Australia posted a total of 103-4 in 29 overs.


After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors immediately regretted the decision as they found themselves down two quick wickets in the first two overs, putting India in firm control.


Phoebe Litchfield walked back towards the pavilion for a diamond duck. A momentary hesitation from her allowed Jemimah Rodrigues to capitalise and send the batter back for 0(0).

In the next over, Pooja Vastrakar got past Ellyse Perry's defence to send her back for 4(2).

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath launched a counter-attack in the next coming overs, bringing the game back to parity.

Their 80-run partnerships saw some well-timed shots which were played with some extra amount of composure.

Both batters looked well set for a long stay on the pitch but spinner Sneh Rana brought in her experience to dismiss Tahlia after she touched the 50-run mark.

The Australian batter was riding high on her luck after she saw two of her catches dropped in the field.

Sneh cleverly invited the batter to try her luck once again. Tahlia (50 off 56 balls) accepted the offer but didn't find the right connection and ended up sending it to Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The final blow was struck by Vastrakar on the final ball of the first session as she removed Mooney for 40(94).

India backed with all smiles on their faces as they walked back to the dressing room.

Brief Score: Australia Women 103/4 (Tahlia McGrath 50, Beth Mooney 40; Pooja Vastrakar 2-29) vs India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

