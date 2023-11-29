ODI champs Australia come back in five-match series to win third T20I in Guwahati, thanks to Maxwell’s amazing ton for Oz’s 5-wicket, last-ball win; Gaikwad’s ton in vain

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell en route his 104* against India in Guwahati yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India struck down by Glenn gun! x 00:00

Glenn Maxwell’s fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I here on Tuesday. With this win, Australia managed to cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber. Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) as the Aussies went past India’s 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.

Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls.Gaikwad slammed a career-best 123 not out off just 57 balls with 13 fours and seven sixes, a first ton by an Indian batter against Australia in T20 Internationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) celebrates his century against Australia with teammate Tilak Varma in Guwahati yesterday. Pic/AFP

The 30 runs that Gaikwad took off Glenn Maxwell in the 20th over could prove to be a game-changer. Skipper Matthew Wade’s decision to give a part-time off-spinner 20th over of the innings backfired big-time.

On a wicket that had some extra bounce and swing, India had a shaky start losing their both their in-form batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) cheaply after Matthew Wade opted to bowl to make use of the dewy conditions.

Also Read: Useless to compare

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39; 29b) looked set for a big knock with two sixes and five boundaries before debutant pacer Aaron Hardie dismissed him with a short ball just after the halfway mark.With run-rate not an issue—eight per over—they needed someone to anchor their innings, and the Indian vice-captain Gaikwad played the role to perfection. From 13 off 15 balls, the right-hander with orthodox technique, who often drew flak for his slow starts, switched gears after Surya’s dismissal, displaying the wide array of shots in his repertoire. His knock was not just about classical drives in the V but also a testament to his brute power. He packed a lot of punch in his pulls and an inside-out maximums. It was a different Gaikwad on display during last six overs.Once he got his furst 50 off 32 balls, he then went berserk, taking another 20 to bring up his maiden triple digit score in the last over of Maxwell.

Gaikwad muscled Maxwell over wide long to to bring up his century with a six as he smashed two more in the same over that yielded 30 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever