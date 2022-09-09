India to face Australia, Kiwis in T20 WC warm-up ties

The ICC on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures of the 16 teams taking part in the showpiece event. The ICC said that spectators will not be allowed to attend the warm-up fixtures.

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India will face reigning champions Australia and New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will play both their warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane. The ICC on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures of the 16 teams taking part in the showpiece event. The ICC said that spectators will not be allowed to attend the warm-up fixtures.

