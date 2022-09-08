Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Dubai
Hosts and reigning champions Australia play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India are then due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue

India to face Australia, New Zealand in warm-ups ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India. file pic


Team India will face Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Warm-Up matches, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday. ICC on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October. 


First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field. India will take on Australia on October 17 and New Zealand on 19th October in their warm-up fixture matches.


The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then takes on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue. Hosts and reigning champions Australia play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India, though, are also due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue. 

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

