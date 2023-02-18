India vs Australia: Pat on the back

A first innings total of 263 is a marked improvement from the first Test, where Oz only managed 268 across two innings. Usman Khawaja (81) leads the way while Peter Handscomb carves 72 not out before skipper Cummins’s 33

Usman Khawaja in full flow against India yesterday

Much of the interest in the lead-up to the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium centred around what Australia’s approach would be in the aftermath of their dramatic implosion in Nagpur last week. Pat Cummins’s continued good fortune with the toss meant that would reveal itself on Friday’s Day One itself, and it was clear the visitors had come armed with the proactiveness their skipper had demanded.