India vs Bangladesh: All is well

Indian players celebrate their 188-run win over B’desh in Chittagong yesterday. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul termed the first Test win against Bangladesh as a complete performance, saying the team did well in all departments and played as a unit. “Everything stood out. We batted really well, bowled really well. In fielding also, we took most of the catches that came our way. That is the way you win Test matches. Only one or two people cannot win matches, this is for all formats,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference. Needing four Bangladesh wickets on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Indian wrapped up the match inside one hour in the morning session, bowling out the hosts for 324 in 113.2 overs.

A collective effort

“Kuldeep [Yadav], [Mohammed] Siraj bowled really well in the first innings [of Bangladesh] but others supported them well. In the second innings, Axar [Patel] bowled really well but Kuldeep and Ash [R Ashwin] kept the pressure on. Umesh [Yadav] and Siraj bowled some really good spells. “Everybody did well and this was what we wanted to do as a team. The guys who performed well in particular also got support from others. Those who are supporting are also important.”

Rahul said the culture of the team is about collective needs and not individuals. “Whether you have played 50 Test matches or you are playing your first or second match, it is the same. They don’t matter,” he said. He said bundling Bangladesh out for 150 in their first innings set up the match for India. “That gave us a lot of time to try and win the match. Had Bangladesh got 350 in the first innings, the match could gone for a draw.

“In Test cricket, you are not going to get an easy win. We knew that and we have played enough Test cricket to understand that at times the opposition is going to play better and we need to respect that. We have to keep doing our job,” Rahul said.

Waiting for Rohit update

Rahul said injured Rohit Sharma’s availability for the second Test against Bangladesh starting December 22 in Mirpur will be known in a day or two. Rohit, who led India in two ODIs in the preceding series, was ruled out of the first Test. Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement. “About Rohit, we may be able to know [his status] in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,” Rahul said.

Brief scores

India 404 & 258/2d beat B’desh 150 & 324 (Z Hasan 100, S Al Hasan 84; A Patel 4-77, K Yadav 3-73) by 188 runs

